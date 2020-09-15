Tuesday forecast: Dry and mild again today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The mild weather continues with highs in the 80s today and tomorrow before a cold front Wednesday night brings a cool down to end the week. The cold front comes through dry both in the form of no rain and lower humidity. This will allow temperatures especially by Friday and Saturday morning to be in the low-mid 50s vs the mid-upper 50s on most other nights. Highs will cool down as well with highs more in the mid-upper 70s.

If you’re wanting rain, it’s getting harder and harder to put in the official forecast. There was a storm chance in the forecast on Monday but latest computer models are keeping the rain further north so any rain we get in the next 8 days would be light and it would be sometime early next week meaning through Sunday we’ll remain dry.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Warmest day of the week. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds light and variable.

Thursday-Friday will be cooler and in the 70s. There has been uncertainty on how cool it will be especially on Friday and there still remains a slight difference in the models so will keep it more in the middle for the 8 day and in the mid 70s but don’t be surprised if some spots were in the low 70s especially farther to the east you are toward the Missouri border.

The extended forecast doesn’t offer much confidence in rain chances even looking beyond the 8 day forecast. The fall equinox also begins next Tuesday at 8:31am.

Taking Action:

Patchy dense fog will continue to be a hazard to monitor the next couple mornings otherwise enjoy the nice weather pattern that we’re in

