Topeka man arrested after driving stolen truck into house

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody following a brief chase after he ran a stolen pickup truck into a house.

The Topeka Police Department says officers were dispatched with reports of a domestic disturbance to the 2800 block of SE Wear Ave. shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

According to TPD, when officers arrived, the suspect who was later identified as Hunter R. Cramer, 20, of Topeka, was not on the scene but in the area in a stolen pickup truck.

TPD said information at the scene indicated that Cramer deliberately drove the stolen pickup into the house with multiple people inside, including at least one minor.

Officers say they saw Cramer driving recklessly and at a high speed throughout the City of Topeka. TPD said multiple officers attempted to stop Cramer, but he fled.

According to TPD, the stolen truck was found near SW 4th St. and SW Clay St. with no occupants. It said Cramer was taken into custody near SW 2nd St. and SW Clay St.

TPD said as a result of the investigation, Cramer was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for charges including aggravated domestic battery, theft, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers, possession of stolen property, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and aggravated endangering of a child.

TPD said it would like to thank the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement agencies for their help in the case.

