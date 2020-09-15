State Street holds and greet for students and teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and their parents stopped by State Street Elementary Monday evening to meet their teachers.

The teachers and staff usually go around to students' homes and do porch visits, but had to switch it up this year due to COVID-19.

They were able to get fun grab bags with shoes, manipulatives, and other school supplies, but the real treat was the chance for in-person interaction that the kids haven’t had since March.

“Oh my gosh, the kids are so excited to see their teachers, and so are the teachers," School Counselor Aubree Rineberg said. "It’s a vice-versa thing. We love our students and our students love us. So, it’s just nice to be back, it’s been since March, and you know that’s a long time, so it’s great to see everyone again.”

Topeka Public Schools will welcome back pre-school and kindergarten students in person this Wednesday.

