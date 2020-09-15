Advertisement

Shawnee Co. sees crack down on impaired driving in September

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on impaired driving in the month of September.

Sheriff Brian Hill says the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is holding a series of impaired driving mobilizations throughout the month of September.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it will conduct a series of impaired driving mobilizations, which means an increased presence in patrol vehicles conducting traffic enforcement with the goal of deterring and arresting impaired drivers, throughout September.

The Sheriff’s Office said the mobilizations are in compliance with the Impaired Driving and Deterrence Program sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, impaired driving continues to be an issue and it has committed itself to do its part to educate drivers on the dangers associated with impaired driving. It said it is asking residents and visitors to not drive impaired and to report dangerous drivers while they are out and about.

To contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, call (785) 251-2200.

