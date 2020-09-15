Overland Park man sentenced in pill scheme

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park man was given five years of probation for a fraudulent erectile dysfunction pill scheme.

60-year-old Rick Shepard pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import misbranded drugs. He admitted he imported products containing the drug Tadalafil and Sildenafil - active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis - from China, and sold them as “all natural herbal supplements for male enhancement” around Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado.

“American consumers are put at serious risk when they are unknowingly exposed to undeclared active pharmaceutical ingredients in products falsely labeled as natural dietary supplements,” said Special Agent in Charge Charles L. Grinstead, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations Kansas City Field Office. “FDA remains committed to pursuing those who endanger the U.S. public health by importing and distributing fraudulent and potentially dangerous products.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.