New Riley Family Physicians Clinic invites community to open house

CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Clay County Medical Center is inviting community members to the new Riley Family Physicians clinic’s open house.

The Clay County Medical Center says the New Riley Family Physicians clinic is hosting an open house on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 - 11 a.m. to show the community its new comprehensive medical clinic. It said the Mayor and City Council of Riley will host the ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. and refreshments will be made available. It said it is inviting the public to see the new medical facility.

“We are excited this day has arrived,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of Clay County Medical Center. “Building a new comprehensive medical clinic in Riley started as an idea three years ago. It has now become a reality, and we would like to thank the community for their support.”

The Medical Center said the clinic has been under construction since the Spring of 2020 at 701 Schurle Way in Riley. It said the new clinic will open to patients in early October of 2020. It said the facility cost nearly $1 million and features six large exam rooms, a modern procedure room, an in house lab, spacious lobby and administrative spaces.

According to the Medical Center, the clinic will be staffed with a board-certified physician, Dr. Allison Haynes, and a nurse practitioner, Karen Hawes. It said the clinic will be open Monday - Friday with walk-in appointments available for urgent healthcare needs.

The Medical Center said currently, a fundraising plan is underway with a $150,000 goal towards buying equipment for the new clinic. It said naming opportunities of 14 rooms are available for gifts of $5,000 to $25,000. It said a few rooms have already received naming rights so it is important to contact the Clay County Hospital Foundation at 785-630-2489 or foundation@ccmcks.org for availability. It said each room sponsor will have their name or business name on the room plaque and their name will be displayed on the donor board in the clinic lobby.

According to the Clay County Medical Center, a donation of any amount helps ensure a strong financial footing for Riley Family Physicians. It said donations can be made upfront or as a pledge to be paid over three years. It said a donor recognition board listing all donors to the campaign of any monetary level will be installed in the clinic lobby.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.