New class for Teachers Hall of Fame announced Monday night

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five educators will be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame as members of the 2020 class that was announced Monday evening, according to KVOE Radio.

The announcement was made on the College Football Playoff Foundation’s YouTube channel in a live-stream video.

The 2020 Hall of Fame Class includes:

Andrew Beiter. of Springville, N.Y., who has spent 25 years in education and currently teaches eighth-grade social studies at Springville Middle School.

Thomas Knaab, a kindergarten-through-fourth grade visual arts teacher from East Amherst, N.Y., who has been teaching for 31 years.

Melissa Collins, a second grade teacher from Memphis, Tenn., who has spent the past 21 years in education.

Donna Gradel, a retired 10th-to-12th grade environmental science teacher from Broken Arrow, Okla., who taught for 33 years.

Jamil Siddiqui, a 9th-to-12th grade mathematics teacher in East Bridgewater, Mass., who has spent 26 years in education.

The National Teachers Hall of Fame was established in 1989 on the Emporia State University campus.

