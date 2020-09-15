Advertisement

ND farmers finish neighbor’s harvest after heart attack

By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIVIDE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Around 60 farmers in Divide County put their own harvesting on hold to cut 1,000 acres for a neighbor who suffered a heart attack after his combine caught fire last week.

Lane Unhjem was in the middle of harvesting when he went into cardiac arrest near Crosby, North Dakota.

Neighbors, friends, and family brought 11 combines, 6 grain carts, and 15 semis to get Unhjem’s Durum Wheat and Canola in the bin. When they heard about Unhjem’s situation last week, they immediately started coordinating an effort to help him out.

“I talked to a couple of farmers, got their equipment, and then other people just started calling and we had equipment offered from all over the place in the county, and their workers to go with it,” said family friend, Jenna Binde.

Those who assisted say letting the Unhjems' crops go unharvested would’ve been a big loss for the family, and helping out was just common sense.

“Everybody knows the Unhjems, and they’re good people and good in the community, and just kind of the farming way of life too. You help your neighbor out when they need it, and don’t expect anything in return”, added Binde.

Lane Unhjem was flown to Minot where he is in stable condition, but his family says he has a long road of recovery ahead.

It took only seven hours for the farmers to harvest the Unhjems' 1,000 acres of crops over the weekend.

Photos courtesy of Rodney Olin and Don Anderson

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. sees crack down on impaired driving in September

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on impaired driving in the month of September.

News

Kansas gets new Director of State Employee Health Benefits Program

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Secretary of Administration has appointed a new Director of the State Employee Health Benefits Program.

News

KHP searching for vehicle involved in Kansas City shooting

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for information on a vehicle that was seen leaving a Kansas City shooting.

News

New Riley Family Physicians Clinic invites community to open house

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Clay County Medical Center is inviting community members to the new Riley Family Physicians clinic’s open house.

News

KDOT approves construction bids for August

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation has approved bids for its August road work.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly endorses 11 Senate challengers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is endorsing 11 Kansas Senate challengers.

News

Marshall supports EPA denial of small refinery exemptions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is applauding the Environmental Protection Agency’s denial of small refinery exemptions.

News

KU moves up six spots in 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has fallen one spot among public universities but moved up six spots overall in the new 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

News

5th st. closes in Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
5th St. in Topeka will be closing for a Kansas Gas Service project.

News

City of Topeka hopes to reopen 12th St.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka is hoping to reopen 12th St. by Friday, Sept. 25.

News

Gov. Kelly awards grants for historic properties in Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is using a $500,000 grant to protect historic Kansas properties.