Marshall supports EPA denial of small refinery exemptions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is applauding the Environmental Protection Agency’s denial of small refinery exemptions.

Congressman Roger Marshall says on Monday the Trump Administration and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced they denied petitions for a small refinery exemption, or SRE, for post compliance years, which delivered on a promise that 15 billion gallons of domestic biofuels are blended into America’s fuel supply.

“As Co-Chair of the House Biofuels Caucus, I have long insisted that 15 billion gallons means 15 billion gallons and I applaud President Trump and EPA Administrator Wheeler for delivering on the promise to support our biofuel producers and the farmers that make those products possible,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “The denial of gap year SREs means greater production opportunities for Kansas biofuel facilities and ripple effects for the communities in which they operate. Nearly one-quarter of all corn grown in Kansas is used for ethanol production which makes this much-needed and welcome news for the biofuels industry and all of Kansas agriculture.”

Marshall said he has repeatedly spoken against the SRE waivers. He said the announcement builds on recent actions by the Trump administration, including year-round E-15 sales, the announcement that current E-10 infrastructures could be used to deliver E-15 to customers, negotiations with Brazil to remove barriers to their market and further investments in biofuel infrastructure across the nation.

