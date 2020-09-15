Advertisement

Marshall supports EPA denial of small refinery exemptions

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is applauding the Environmental Protection Agency’s denial of small refinery exemptions.

Congressman Roger Marshall says on Monday the Trump Administration and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced they denied petitions for a small refinery exemption, or SRE, for post compliance years, which delivered on a promise that 15 billion gallons of domestic biofuels are blended into America’s fuel supply.

“As Co-Chair of the House Biofuels Caucus, I have long insisted that 15 billion gallons means 15 billion gallons and I applaud President Trump and EPA Administrator Wheeler for delivering on the promise to support our biofuel producers and the farmers that make those products possible,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “The denial of gap year SREs means greater production opportunities for Kansas biofuel facilities and ripple effects for the communities in which they operate. Nearly one-quarter of all corn grown in Kansas is used for ethanol production which makes this much-needed and welcome news for the biofuels industry and all of Kansas agriculture.”

Marshall said he has repeatedly spoken against the SRE waivers. He said the announcement builds on recent actions by the Trump administration, including year-round E-15 sales, the announcement that current E-10 infrastructures could be used to deliver E-15 to customers, negotiations with Brazil to remove barriers to their market and further investments in biofuel infrastructure across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. sees crack down on impaired driving in September

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on impaired driving in the month of September.

News

Kansas gets new Director of State Employee Health Benefits Program

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Secretary of Administration has appointed a new Director of the State Employee Health Benefits Program.

News

KHP searching for vehicle involved in Kansas City shooting

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for information on a vehicle that was seen leaving a Kansas City shooting.

News

New Riley Family Physicians Clinic invites community to open house

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Clay County Medical Center is inviting community members to the new Riley Family Physicians clinic’s open house.

News

KDOT approves construction bids for August

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation has approved bids for its August road work.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly endorses 11 Senate challengers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is endorsing 11 Kansas Senate challengers.

News

KU moves up six spots in 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has fallen one spot among public universities but moved up six spots overall in the new 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

News

5th st. closes in Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
5th St. in Topeka will be closing for a Kansas Gas Service project.

News

City of Topeka hopes to reopen 12th St.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka is hoping to reopen 12th St. by Friday, Sept. 25.

News

Gov. Kelly awards grants for historic properties in Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is using a $500,000 grant to protect historic Kansas properties.