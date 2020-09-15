Man involved in Arrowhead standoff charged

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man arrested after an hours-long standoff at the Chief’s stadium was charged Monday.

33-year-old Joshua Newton faces counts of making terroristic threats, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police say Newton fired at a groundskeeper for the royals outside Arrowhead Stadium around 11 a.m. Saturday, before engaging in a standoff with Kansas City Police. It ended more than six hours later, when police tased him and took him into custody.

The incident briefly delayed the start of Saturday night’s Royals game.

