KSDE disposes of remote learning logs

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Education is ditching its daily learning logs.

The Kansas Department of Education says it eliminated the required learning logs on Monday due to complaints from schools and parents.

According to the KSDE, state funding for remote learners was originally supposed to be based on a daily activity log which was signed by students and parents and required at least six hours a day of online and offline work that needed to be funded as full time.

The KSDE said now, parents must sign a for that assures they are doing their best to support and supervise their child’s learning and communication with teachers.

The new remote learning assurances for parents and guardians of students asks if the legal adult understands their student may need additional support in learning and agrees their family will do the best of their ability to support the student, if the legal adult agrees that the student is expected to be available to communicate with teaching staff and if a student is unable to participate asks the legal adult to notify the school to report the absence.

According to the KSDE, teachers are still required to take attendance for virtual classes.

For more information on KSDE guidelines for remote learning, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

