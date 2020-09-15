Advertisement

Leadership Greater Topeka makes final call for nominations

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations for Leadership Greater Topeka’s Class of 2021 will close on Friday, Sept. 18.

The Topeka Partnership says residents living and working in the Topeka and Shawnee County area have been invited to nominate candidates they think shows great leadership potential. It said these people are driven to make a difference in their community and may also nominate themselves. It said high school juniors or above are also eligible for nomination with parental permission.

Nominations are being accepted here.

According to the Topeka Partnership, Leadership Greater Topeka brings people together across a broad section of both acknowledged and aspiring leaders from every corner of the community for the prestigious, annual community leadership training course. It said the course is offered beginning in January and runs until mid-May with a two-day retreat and eight ay long sessions, mostly on Fridays. It said the sessions cover key community concerns in the areas of quality of life, government, crime, business and economic development, community services, education, healthcare and the media.

Topeka Partnership said the program focuses on the following concepts:

  • Leadership Skills: Gallup’s Clifton Strengthsfinder assessment, change, collaboration, consensus, facilitation, visioning and steps to a learning community.
  • Community Leadership: The activity of leadership to effectively represent, protect and strengthen the community.

According to the Topeka Partnership, nominations will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 18. It said the program is being funded through tuition, scholarships and sponsorships. It said membership in the Partnership is not required for participation.

