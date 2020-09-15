Advertisement

Latest KDHE cluster list includes Aldersgate Village, Emporia State University

Aldersgate Village Topeka
Aldersgate Village Topeka(WIBW)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest cluster list from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment includes Emporia State University and Aldersgate Village.

The list published on Monday has six total cases for Emporia State University and 121 cases for Aldersgate.

President and CEO of Aldersgate Village, Jerry Ney, told 13 NEWS in August that they test all their staff, and at that time, 25 residents and 16 staff tested positive.

“It’s important to note that over 80 percent of the people testing positive for COVID, were asymptomatic, meaning they didn’t have cough, fever, or other systems,” Ney said at the time.

The assisted living center has installed air filtration equipment and ultra-violet lighting to further purify the air in their isolation unit.

The cluster list also includes several Kansas State University Greek houses, the Baker University Men’s Soccer program, KSU football program and the University of Kansas Football program.

Here are the cites in NE Kansas on the list:

Kansas Cluster Cases as of 09/14/2020
Kansas Cluster Cases as of 09/14/2020(KDHE | WIBW)

“Once a cluster is considered no longer active, typically once there have been 28 days without the occurrence of new cases, the facility will no longer appear on the named list of active clusters,” it states on the report released by KDHE.

