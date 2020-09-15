KU moves up six spots in 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has fallen one spot among public universities but moved up six spots overall in the new 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The University of Kansas says it fell one spot, to 60th, among public universities in the 2021 edition of the U.S. News & World Report “Best Colleges” rankings that was released on Monday, Sept. 14.

KU said it moved up six slots, to 124, among all universities in the new rankings.

“We recognize the importance of these rankings, particularly among prospective students and families,” Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said. “At the same time, we remain focused on a broader set of metrics to measure our success. We continue to refine these metrics through our Jayhawks Rising strategic planning process.”

According to KU, in recent years, it has undergone efforts to improve freshman retention and six-year graduation rates, which it says are among the many factors tracked by the magazine for its rankings. It said both areas saw improvement recently.

“Our faculty and staff continue to do the work necessary to ensure more of our students remain on track to advance in their degree programs and graduate in a timely way,” Girod said. “In the age of COVID-19, it will be especially important to continue our work to create flexible, dynamic educational opportunities that enable us to meet students wherever they are.”

KU said in other U.S. News undergraduate rankings, its School of Business ranked 42 and the School of Engineering ranked 54 among public schools. It said it ranked 28 among public universities in the magazine’s Best Value category and 56 among public universities for Best Colleges for Veterans.

According to KU., U.S. News & World Report releases graduate school rankings in the spring. It said the most recent volume of the rankings shows KU with nine graduate programs ranking in the top 10 and 48 programs ranked in the top 50 among public universities.

