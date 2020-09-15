KHP searching for vehicle involved in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for information on a vehicle that was seen leaving a Kansas City shooting.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it needs help locating a missing vehicle that was seen leaving a Kansas City shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 9. It said the vehicle is believed to be a white 2010-2017 four-door Chevrolet Equinox with a sunroof and paper tags.

According to KHP, on Sept. 9, it responded toa shooting on I-70 near I-635 in Wyandotte County. It said the victim’s vehicle was shot at while traveling westbound on I-70 over 38th St. It said the suspect vehicle continued southbound on I-635 from I-70.

KHP said the Chevrolet Equinox was occupied by a white or Hispanic female driver in her 20s and a white or Hispanic male shooter in his 20s with dark hair.

KHP is asking anyone with information regarding a vehicle matching this description to contact Trooper Christopher Suther at 913-249-0639 or Christopher.Suther@KS.GOV, Lieutenant Mitch Mellick at 913-229-2337 or Mitch.Mellick@KS.GOV or to contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

