Kenagys honored at Topeka Public Schools Foundation 11th annual breakfast

The Topeka Public Schools Foundation held its 11th annual breakfast Tuesday morning in a large tent at Hummer Sports Park, near S.W. 6th Avenue and Tuffy Kellogg Drive.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local philanthropists Rob and Tammy Kenagy are honored Tuesday morning for their support of Topeka Public Schools.

The Kenagys were honored at the Topeka Public Schools Foundation’s 11th annual community breakfast, which was held under a big tent this year at S.W. 6th Avenue and Tuffy Kellogg Drive, on the southeast edge of Erwin-Weaver Stadium at Hummer Sports Park.

Attendees were required to wear face masks, have their temperatures checked upon arrival and maintain social distancing during the event.

The Kenagys have lent their support to the Topeka Public Schools Foundation by helping it promote the vision of providing private funding to improve public education.

Pamela Johnson-Betts, the foundation’s executive director, said the organization looks to recognize public education trailblazer supporters each year.

“It is with deep appreciation and ease that we chose to honor Rob and Tammy Kenagy,” Johnson-Betts said, “as they have long demonstrated support and their belief that caring for and protecting others is important to the growth and vitality of our community.”

Topeka Unified School District Superintendent Tiffany Anderson was to present the “State of the District” address during the breakfast.

