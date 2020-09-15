KDOT approves construction bids for August

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has approved bids for its August road work.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it has approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects in Kansas. It said the letting happened on Aug. 19, 2020, and some mids may include multiple projects that have been bundled together based on proximity and type of work.

KDOT said the approved bids are as follows:

District One — Northeast Leavenworth ‑ K‑92, bridge #026 over the Missouri River just east of Union Pacific Railroad and East Dakota Street, bridge, Clarkson Construction Company, Kansas City, Mo., $414,911.04. Wyandotte ‑ U.S. 169, bridges #072 and #287 over the Kansas River and railroad yard 0.55 mile north of I‑35 in Kansas City, bridge repair, Clarkson Construction Company, Kansas City, Mo., $3,200,088.11. Statewide ‑ Various locations in District One in the counties Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Atchison, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Lyon, Pottawatomie, Riley and Marshall, milling, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kan., $27,515.00.

District Four — Southeast Franklin ‑ K‑33, Bridge #064 over the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway 0.79 mile north of the I‑35/K‑33 junction in the City of Wellsville, bridge replacement, Pyramid Contractors Inc., and Pyramid Properties Inc., Olathe, Kan., $4,750,477.53. Wilson ‑ U.S. 400, from the Wilson/Greenwood county line east to the K‑47 junction, guard fence, 12.0 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kan., $323,780.56.

District Five — South Central Butler ‑ U.S. 54, from the east city limits of Augusta east to the U.S. 54/K‑77/U.S. 400 junction, 4-inch overlay, 7.0 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kan., $10,759,743.45. Rush ‑ Various major collector roads including RS587, RS44, RS585, RS584 and RS524 in the county, pavement marking, 42.0 miles, Roadsafe Traffic Systems Inc., El Dorado, Kan., $170,031.13.

District Six — Southwest Hodgeman ‑ Major and minor collector roads in the northeast quarter of the county and RS 313, signing, 50.0 miles, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St. Paul, Kan., $48,974.16. Ness ‑ K‑4, from the west city limits of Brownell east to the east city limits, grade and surfacing, 0.3 mile, Morgan Brothers Construction, Inc., Lacrosse, Kan., $1,255,131.01. Statewide ‑ K‑34, U.S. 283 and U.S. 160, signing, 57.5 miles, Signs Up LTD DBA Haren’s Trees And Critters, Webster City, Iowa, $216,938.17. Statewide ‑ U.S. 283, K-147 and K-4 in Ness, Lane, Trego and Rush counties, signing, 56.8 miles, Martin Outdoor Enterprises Inc., Pittsburg, Kan., $448,850.90. Statewide ‑ Various locations in District Six in the counties Kearny, Grant, Stanton, Morton, Finney, Haskell, Ford, Gray, Clark and Hodgeman, milling, Dustrol Inc., Towanda, Kan., $24,845.66.

The following projects were approved from the July 22, 2020, letting. Atchison ‑ Bridge over Tributary to Stranger Creek 1.7 miles south and 1.9 miles east of Effingham, bridge replacement, 0.1 mile, King Construction Company Inc. & Subsidiaries, Hesston, Kan., $361,960.07. Riley ‑ Bridge over Dry Branch approximately 200 feet northeast of the intersection of 12th Street and Elm Street in Ogden, bridge replacement, 0.1 mile, Ebert Construction Co Inc & Subsidiary, Wamego, Kan., $214,319.34. Russell ‑ Major collectors south of I‑70 in the county, signing, 120.0 miles, Martin Outdoor Enterprises Inc., Pittsburg, Kan., $164,820.70. Labette ‑ U.S. 59, from 75 feet north of Commerce Street north 1,420 feet, pavement reconstruction, 0.3 mile, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St. Paul, Kan., $1,346,559.50. Butler ‑ Pedestrian/bike path on North Andover Road from U.S. 54 to Central Avenue in Andover, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 1.0 mile, Pearson Construction LLC, Wichita, Kan., $850,924.40.



