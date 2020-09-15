KDA sets Nov. 30 Commodity Commission filing deadline

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has set a November 30 filing deadline for Commodity Commission candidates.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says grain growers in the western part of the state that plan to campaign for a seat on one of Kansas' five grain commodity commissions should be gathering petition signatures to meet its Nov. 30, 2020, filing deadline. It said the commissions are on corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, wheat and sunflowers.

According to the KDA, the 2021 election will cover districts I, II and III, or the western third of Kansas.

The KDA said district I includes Cheyenne, Decatur, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman and Thomas counties. It said district II includes Gove, Greeley, Lane, Logan, Ness, Scott, Trego, Wallace and Wichita counties. It said district III includes Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman, Kearny, Meade, Morton, Seward, Stanton and Stevens counties.

According to the Department, to be eligible to run for the commissions, the candidate must have been actively engaged in growing corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, wheat or sunflowers in the last five years and may only represent the district of their primary residence.

The Department said candidates are required to gather 20 signatures from eligible growers to be included on the ballot in 2021. It said no more than five signatures from any one county can be used to qualify a candidate. It said eligible growers are residents of Kansas and must be of legal voting age.

The KDA said it is also introducing the option for candidates to create petitions and collect signatures online for the upcoming election. It said once the candidate has created an account and petition, they can share a unique URL with those signing who can enter their contact information and sign the petition. It said candidates may choose to complete their petition online, by paper or a combination of both.

To access the candidate portal, click here.

According to the KDA, paper candidate packets are also available from it and the grain commodity commissions.

For more information on each commission, visit their respective websites:

