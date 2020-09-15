Advertisement

KDA sets Nov. 30 Commodity Commission filing deadline

Wheat
Wheat(KFYR-TV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has set a November 30 filing deadline for Commodity Commission candidates.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says grain growers in the western part of the state that plan to campaign for a seat on one of Kansas' five grain commodity commissions should be gathering petition signatures to meet its Nov. 30, 2020, filing deadline. It said the commissions are on corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, wheat and sunflowers.

According to the KDA, the 2021 election will cover districts I, II and III, or the western third of Kansas.

The KDA said district I includes Cheyenne, Decatur, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman and Thomas counties. It said district II includes Gove, Greeley, Lane, Logan, Ness, Scott, Trego, Wallace and Wichita counties. It said district III includes Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman, Kearny, Meade, Morton, Seward, Stanton and Stevens counties.

According to the Department, to be eligible to run for the commissions, the candidate must have been actively engaged in growing corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, wheat or sunflowers in the last five years and may only represent the district of their primary residence.

The Department said candidates are required to gather 20 signatures from eligible growers to be included on the ballot in 2021. It said no more than five signatures from any one county can be used to qualify a candidate. It said eligible growers are residents of Kansas and must be of legal voting age.

The KDA said it is also introducing the option for candidates to create petitions and collect signatures online for the upcoming election. It said once the candidate has created an account and petition, they can share a unique URL with those signing who can enter their contact information and sign the petition. It said candidates may choose to complete their petition online, by paper or a combination of both.

To access the candidate portal, click here.

According to the KDA, paper candidate packets are also available from it and the grain commodity commissions.

For more information on each commission, visit their respective websites:

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. sees crack down on impaired driving in September

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on impaired driving in the month of September.

News

Kansas gets new Director of State Employee Health Benefits Program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Secretary of Administration has appointed a new Director of the State Employee Health Benefits Program.

News

KHP searching for vehicle involved in Kansas City shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for information on a vehicle that was seen leaving a Kansas City shooting.

News

New Riley Family Physicians Clinic invites community to open house

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Clay County Medical Center is inviting community members to the new Riley Family Physicians clinic’s open house.

Latest News

News

KDOT approves construction bids for August

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation has approved bids for its August road work.

News

Gov. Kelly endorses 11 Senate challengers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is endorsing 11 Kansas Senate challengers.

News

Marshall supports EPA denial of small refinery exemptions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is applauding the Environmental Protection Agency’s denial of small refinery exemptions.

News

KU moves up six spots in 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has fallen one spot among public universities but moved up six spots overall in the new 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

News

5th st. closes in Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
5th St. in Topeka will be closing for a Kansas Gas Service project.

News

City of Topeka hopes to reopen 12th St.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka is hoping to reopen 12th St. by Friday, Sept. 25.