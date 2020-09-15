KDA holds meeting on agricultural marketing and promotion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board will hold a virtual meeting on Sept. 17.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says its Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, which is a regularly scheduled meeting and will be held as a virtual meeting or by using a call-in option.

The KDA said the purpose of its Agriculture Marketing, Advocacy and Outreach Team is to serve all Kansans with innovative programs and by delivering solutions designed to create an environment encouraging growth and expansion in agriculture while also increasing pride in and awareness of Kansas' largest industry.

According to the KDA, the meeting is open to the public and a request of a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the meeting can be made to Kerry Wefald, agriculture marketing director, at 785-564-6758 or Kerry.Wefald@ks.gov.

The KDA said residents that need special accommodations are required to make their needs known at least two days before the meeting.

