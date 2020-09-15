KBI investigates death of 23-year-old woman in Pittsburg, Kan.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a 23-year-old woman in Pittsburg, Kan.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Pittsburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation at the home of a 23-year-old woman.

According to the KBI, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, around 7:25 a.m., the Pittsburg Police Department got a 911 call from a resident at 416 N. Warren St., in Pittsburg, with reports of a person being unresponsive. It said when officers arrived at the home, they found 23-year-old Tylei Messer dead inside. It said Messer lived in the house and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KBI said it was asked to help in the investigation around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday and special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

The KBI said anyone with information related to the case is asked to call it at 1-800-KSCRIME or the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700.

According to the KBI, the autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

