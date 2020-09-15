Kansas gets new Director of State Employee Health Benefits Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Secretary of Administration has appointed a new Director of the State Employee Health Benefits Program.

The Kansas Department of Administration says Secretary DeAngela Burns-Wallace announced Janet Stanek as the new director of the State Employee Health Benefits Program.

According to the DofA, the announcement follows the approval of the state legislature to move the division from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to the DofA. It said the executive reorganization order was filed by Governor Kelly’s office during the past legislative season to bring the office overseeing the state’s employee health benefits program under the agency that serves state agencies and state employees.

The DofA said Stanek comes with over 35 years of experience serving in various healthcare leadership positions in Pennsylvania, western New York and Kansas. It said she spent the last 21 years at Stormont Vail Health where she served as a chief operating officer and senior vice president. It said while at Stormont Vail, Stanek oversaw many clinical and non-clinical functions and departments, as well as the strategic selection and rollout of a sophisticated electronic health record system across the region. It said her most recent work involves focusing on population health, accountable care organization development and the transition to value-based care delivery.

“I am pleased that Janet has joined the SEHBP leadership team at this critical time for our state,” Burns-Wallace said. “Her depth of experience developing and implementing strategic and modern healthcare services will be key to improving our benefits and service to all State of Kansas employees.”

According to the DofA, Stanek earned a graduate certificate in population health from Thomas Jefferson University, an MBA from Alfred University and a Bachelor of Science degree in health information management from he State University of New York Polytechnic Insitute. It said she also served fellowships with the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society and is a registered health information administrator.

“I am honored to be selected by Secretary Burns-Wallace to serve in this role,” Stanek said. “The State of Kansas already has an impressive employee health benefits program and I am looking forward to continue building upon the work that has already been done.”

