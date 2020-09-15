Advertisement

Kansas gets new Director of State Employee Health Benefits Program

Kansas Statehouse
Kansas Statehouse(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Secretary of Administration has appointed a new Director of the State Employee Health Benefits Program.

The Kansas Department of Administration says Secretary DeAngela Burns-Wallace announced Janet Stanek as the new director of the State Employee Health Benefits Program.

According to the DofA, the announcement follows the approval of the state legislature to move the division from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to the DofA. It said the executive reorganization order was filed by Governor Kelly’s office during the past legislative season to bring the office overseeing the state’s employee health benefits program under the agency that serves state agencies and state employees.

The DofA said Stanek comes with over 35 years of experience serving in various healthcare leadership positions in Pennsylvania, western New York and Kansas. It said she spent the last 21 years at Stormont Vail Health where she served as a chief operating officer and senior vice president. It said while at Stormont Vail, Stanek oversaw many clinical and non-clinical functions and departments, as well as the strategic selection and rollout of a sophisticated electronic health record system across the region. It said her most recent work involves focusing on population health, accountable care organization development and the transition to value-based care delivery.

“I am pleased that Janet has joined the SEHBP leadership team at this critical time for our state,” Burns-Wallace said. “Her depth of experience developing and implementing strategic and modern healthcare services will be key to improving our benefits and service to all State of Kansas employees.”

According to the DofA, Stanek earned a graduate certificate in population health from Thomas Jefferson University, an MBA from Alfred University and a Bachelor of Science degree in health information management from he State University of New York Polytechnic Insitute. It said she also served fellowships with the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society and is a registered health information administrator.

“I am honored to be selected by Secretary Burns-Wallace to serve in this role,” Stanek said. “The State of Kansas already has an impressive employee health benefits program and I am looking forward to continue building upon the work that has already been done.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. sees crack down on impaired driving in September

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on impaired driving in the month of September.

News

KHP searching for vehicle involved in Kansas City shooting

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for information on a vehicle that was seen leaving a Kansas City shooting.

News

New Riley Family Physicians Clinic invites community to open house

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Clay County Medical Center is inviting community members to the new Riley Family Physicians clinic’s open house.

News

KDOT approves construction bids for August

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation has approved bids for its August road work.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly endorses 11 Senate challengers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is endorsing 11 Kansas Senate challengers.

News

Marshall supports EPA denial of small refinery exemptions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is applauding the Environmental Protection Agency’s denial of small refinery exemptions.

News

KU moves up six spots in 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has fallen one spot among public universities but moved up six spots overall in the new 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

News

5th st. closes in Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
5th St. in Topeka will be closing for a Kansas Gas Service project.

News

City of Topeka hopes to reopen 12th St.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka is hoping to reopen 12th St. by Friday, Sept. 25.

News

Gov. Kelly awards grants for historic properties in Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is using a $500,000 grant to protect historic Kansas properties.