Advertisement

Kansas Gas Service, Harvesters Mobile Food Pantry team up to hand out 30,000 meals

(WDTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service donated $10,000 to provide 30,000 meals to Kansans through the Harvesters Mobile Food Pantry.

Kansas Gas Service says it recently handed Harvesters Community Food Network a $10,000 grant from the ONE Gas Foundation to help feed Kansans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas Gas Service said the grant helps support Harvesters' Mobile Food Pantry Program in Northeast Kansas using refrigerated trucks to get healthy foods in the hands of Kansans. It said families drive to various locations and have food placed in their vehicles with limited person to person contact.

“We are grateful to Kansas Gas Service and the ONE Gas Foundation for their generous donation to Harvesters,” said Valerie Nicholson-Watson, President and CEO of Harvesters-The Community Food Network. “Without the support of corporate partners and the community, Harvesters could not meet the unprecedented needs of hungry children, families and seniors during this pandemic.”

Harvesters said each dollar the organization is given helps provide three meals. It said the ONE Gas Foundation grant will provide about 30,000 meals to Kansans in need.

“We’re proud to support a program that is working to safely distribute food to vulnerable populations during these challenging times,” said Margaret Steele, community relations manager for Kansas Gas Service. “Our mission is to deliver natural gas for a better tomorrow, which also means giving back to the communities we serve.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KU moves up six spots in 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has fallen one spot among public universities but moved up six spots overall in the new 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

News

5th st. closes in Topeka

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
5th St. in Topeka will be closing for a Kansas Gas Service project.

News

City of Topeka hopes to reopen 12th St.

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka is hoping to reopen 12th St. by Friday, Sept. 25.

News

Gov. Kelly awards grants for historic properties in Kansas

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is using a $500,000 grant to protect historic Kansas properties.

Coronavirus

Wabaunsee Co. sees first COVID-19 related death

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Wabaunsee County Health Department has reported its first death related to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

KDA holds meeting on agricultural marketing and promotion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board will hold a virtual meeting on Sept. 17.

News

Kenagys honored at Topeka Public Schools Foundation 11th annual breakfast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The Topeka Public Schools Foundation had its annual breakfast Tuesday morning in a tent outside Hummer Sports Park, near S.W. 6th Avenue and East Center Drive.

News

California woman sentenced after being caught with heroin in Saline Co. traffic stop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
24-year-old Rufina Valdovinos-Anacleto of Pomona, Calif., pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

News

New class for Teachers Hall of Fame announced Monday night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Five educators have been selected as members of the 2020 class for the National Teachers Hall of Fame at Emporia State University, according to KVOE Radio.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Dry and mild again today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Cold front Wednesday night comes through dry