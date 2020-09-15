Kansas Gas Service, Harvesters Mobile Food Pantry team up to hand out 30,000 meals

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service donated $10,000 to provide 30,000 meals to Kansans through the Harvesters Mobile Food Pantry.

Kansas Gas Service says it recently handed Harvesters Community Food Network a $10,000 grant from the ONE Gas Foundation to help feed Kansans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas Gas Service said the grant helps support Harvesters' Mobile Food Pantry Program in Northeast Kansas using refrigerated trucks to get healthy foods in the hands of Kansans. It said families drive to various locations and have food placed in their vehicles with limited person to person contact.

“We are grateful to Kansas Gas Service and the ONE Gas Foundation for their generous donation to Harvesters,” said Valerie Nicholson-Watson, President and CEO of Harvesters-The Community Food Network. “Without the support of corporate partners and the community, Harvesters could not meet the unprecedented needs of hungry children, families and seniors during this pandemic.”

Harvesters said each dollar the organization is given helps provide three meals. It said the ONE Gas Foundation grant will provide about 30,000 meals to Kansans in need.

“We’re proud to support a program that is working to safely distribute food to vulnerable populations during these challenging times,” said Margaret Steele, community relations manager for Kansas Gas Service. “Our mission is to deliver natural gas for a better tomorrow, which also means giving back to the communities we serve.”

