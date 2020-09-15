Advertisement

Gov. Kelly signs executive order allowing continued delivery of COVID-19 supplies

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has signed an executive order allowing for the continued delivery of COVID-19 recovery supplies.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has signed Executive Order #20-65, extending temporary relief for motor carriers from certain regulations allowing them to deliver supplies necessary to help Kansans in their COVID-19 recovery efforts quickly.

“I want to thank motor carriers across the nation who have been working diligently throughout the pandemic to make sure medical supplies, food shipments, and other critical items reach those who need them,” Governor Kelly said. “I will continue following the lead of our federal partners to decrease the burden on our motor carriers, and ensure these supplies reach their destinations as quickly as possible.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Executive Order #20-65 extended temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and regulations until rescinded, Dec. 31, 2020, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires. She said this is an extension of measures she put in place by signing Executive Order #20-62.

Gov. Kelly said the order lifts certain weight restrictions and permitting requirements to allow needed medical supplies, food shipments and other items to move through the state as quickly as possible. She said the exceptions apply only to motor carriers actively participating in COVID-19 response efforts.

To view Executive Order #20-65, click here.

Gov. Kelly signs Executive Orders to mitigate effects of COVID-19

