Gov. Kelly awards grants for historic properties in Kansas

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is using a $500,000 grant to protect historic Kansas properties.

Governor Laura Kelly says a new program will help Kansans owning historic properties in communities with a population of under 30,000 people. She said the National Park Service is awarding $500,000 through the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant to the Kansas Historical Society. She said the Historical Society’s Historic Preservation Office will develop the new sub-grant program which it is calling Kansas Rural Preservation.

“Kansas is home to many historical and cultural sites that tell the story of our state and our country’s past,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Thanks to the National Park Service and the Kansas Historical Society, we can be assured that markers that are part of our history will be protected for future generations to learn from and enjoy.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Kansas was one of eight receiving the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants in 2020. She said a total of $4.8 million was awarded in 2020 to support the preservation of historic buildings in rural communities throughout the U.S. She said the grant is now in its second year and named after a former executive director of the Preservation Trust of Vermont.

Gov. Kelly said Congrees handles funding for various programs which include the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Grant through the Historic Preservation Fund. She said the HPF uses money from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf to help preservation projects in all states, territories and many tribal lands.

For more information on the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Grant, click here.

More details on the new sub-grant and applications will be available https://kshs.org/20430.in the winter. To be placed on a notification list for more details, contact Katrina Ringler, SHPO grants manager, at 785-272-8681 ext. 215 or katrina.ringler@ks.gov.

