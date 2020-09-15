Gov. Kelly endorses 11 Senate challengers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is endorsing 11 Kansas Senate challengers.

Governor Laura Kelly says she and Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers are endorsing 11 candidates for the Kansas Senate Nov. 3, 2020, general election.

“Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought continued challenges for the people of Kansas - and has made it clear that in November, we must elect leaders who are willing to do the work necessary to support the safety of Kansans and our road to recovery,” Governor Kelly said. “We need senators who will work on behalf of Kansans and help us rebuild our state’s foundation - that means continued education funding, health care access, and a strong infrastructure. I know that each of these 11 candidates will work across the aisle and collaborate to make our state a better place for everyone.”

“I am proud to endorse this impressive group of candidates, who I know will work to keep our schools funded, improve our infrastructure, and support prosperity in all Kansas communities, including those in rural parts of our state,” Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers said. “I look forward to seeing each of them in the Statehouse next year.”

Gov. Kelly said her endorsements are as follows:

Senate District 5: Jeff Pittman

Senate District 7: Ethan Corson

Senate District 8: Cindy Holscher

Senate District 9: Stacey Knoell

Senate District 10: Lindsey Constance

Senate District 11: Joy Koesten

Senate District 18: Tobias Schlingensiepen

Senate District 20: Rachel Willis

Senate District 23: Wendy Budetti

Senate District 28: Jim Ward

Senate District 30: Melissa Gregory

