Gov. Kelly discusses health with rural hospital administrators

(Office of the Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will be discussing health with rural hospital administrators in a virtual discussion.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will host a virtual discussion with various hospital administrators from across the state of Kansas at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, to see how their hospitals have handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Kelly said she will be joined by representatives of the Kansas Hosptial Association, Graham County Hospital, Memorial Health System, Goodland Regional Medical Center, Smith County Memorial Hospital and Southwest Medical Center.

