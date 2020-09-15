Gov. Kelly discusses health with rural hospital administrators

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will be discussing health with rural hospital administrators in a virtual discussion.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will host a virtual discussion with various hospital administrators from across the state of Kansas at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, to see how their hospitals have handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Kelly said she will be joined by representatives of the Kansas Hosptial Association, Graham County Hospital, Memorial Health System, Goodland Regional Medical Center, Smith County Memorial Hospital and Southwest Medical Center.

