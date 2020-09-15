Advertisement

KMC finds top 16 Coolest Things Made in Kansas

MGN
MGN(KALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Coolest Things Made In Kansas Contest has found its top 16 products.

The Kansas Chamber says the top 16 Kansas made products are set for the Kansas Manufacturing Council’s Coolest Thing Made In Kansas competition.

"﻿The Kansas manufacturing industry plays an important role in our state’s economy and employs one out of 11 Kansas workers," said Kansas Manufacturing Council Executive Director Jeff Chapman. “This friendly competition is meant to bring attention to a few of the many fascinating and crucial products made in our state. These products beat out dozens of other nominated Kansas-made products to move on to the CTMK tournament.”

According to the Kansas Chamber, the top 16 Coolest Things Made In Kansas are as follows:

  1. Autoland, Garmin International, Inc.
  2. EMP Shield, EMP Shields, LLC
  3. SawHaul carrier, GearHaul
  4. Custom Built Dredge, Custom Dredge Works, Inc.
  5. Al Davis Memorial Torch, Dimensional Innovations
  6. James Webb Space Telescope Struts, Aerospace Corporation
  7. Rawhide Portable Corral, Rawhide Portable Corral
  8. BG Rev-It tool, BG Products
  9. Custom Limestone Rock Signs, Fisher Rocks
  10. Microlite!, KMDI, Inc.
  11. Stanfield Heating Pad, Osborn Industries, Inc.
  12. Pies, Tippin’s Gourmet Pies, LLC
  13. Kalmar Ottawa Terminal Tractor, Kalmar
  14. T-Blocks, Ronawk, LLC
  15. CLX Ra Gaming PC Special Edition, CLX Gaming
  16. Coleman-Mach, MACH 15 A/C, RV Products (a division of Airxcel)

According to Chapman, the 16 products will compete in weekly head to head matchups and the one with the highest votes each matchup will advance to the next round, moving another step toward being named the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.

The Chamber said the winner will be announced during the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Kansas Star Casino. It said the top four companies will be invited to display their products at the summit.

According to the Chamber, voting rules are as following:

  • Voting during the tournament is open to the public. A voter may vote once per day.
  • Nominated products will advance through a series of voting rounds.
  • Products receiving the highest number of votes during each voting period will advance rounds to the top eight, final four, and finally the winner.
  • The number of votes received will be reset at the beginning of each round.

The 2020 Contest Calendar is as follows:

  • Sept. 14th: Nominations close
  • Sept. 15th: Announce Top 16
  • Sept. 16th – 21st: Voting for Top 16
  • Sept. 22nd: Announce Top 8
  • Sept. 23rd – 28th: Voting for Top 8
  • Sept. 29th: Announce Top 4
  • Sept. 30th – Oct. 5th: Voting for Top 4
  • Oct. 6th: Winner Announced

