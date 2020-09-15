Advertisement

CM Trout speaks on selection of Topeka’s next police chief

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka continues reviewing the next steps in its search for the next police chief.

Bill Cochran announced last week he will retire, effective January 1. He’s led the department since January 2018, and served 33 years with TPD in all.

City Manager Brent Trout told 13 NEWS he will evaluate over the next month whether a nationwide search is needed to find a new chief. He also declined to state his main criteria in evaluating candidates, saying there are many to consider.

“There are too many important criteria to consider so to state a specific major or main criteria is not possible. I am hopeful that there are minorities and females to choose from when making this decision.”

