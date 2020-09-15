City of Topeka hopes to reopen 12th St.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is hoping to reopen 12th St. by Friday, Sept. 25.

The City of Topeka says westbound 12th St. between Kansas Ave. and Topeka Blvd. has had recently only had one lane open and is now hoping to have the road fully open by the end of Friday, Sept. 25.

The City said the contractor is planning on closing westbound 12th St. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, which should only last for about one day.

