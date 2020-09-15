Advertisement

California woman sentenced after being caught with heroin in Saline Co. traffic stop

By Dylan Olsen
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman stopped in Saline County with more than eight pounds of heroin was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison on Monday.

In a news release, McAllister also commended the Kansas Highway Patrol, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Debenham, and the Drug Enforcement Administration on their work for the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

