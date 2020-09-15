California woman sentenced after being caught with heroin in Saline Co. traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman stopped in Saline County with more than eight pounds of heroin was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison on Monday.

24-year-old Rufina Valdovinos-Anacleto of Pomona, Calif., pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

In a news release, McAllister also commended the Kansas Highway Patrol, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Debenham, and the Drug Enforcement Administration on their work for the case.

