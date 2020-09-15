Advertisement

Arkansas State postpones game due to COVID-19

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn gets past Arkansas State linebacker Jaden Harris (11) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn gets past Arkansas State linebacker Jaden Harris (11) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few days after playing Kansas State to open the season, Arkansas State will postpone their next game due to COVID-19.

George Stoia with Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the game was postponed due to an inability to “assemble a full two-deep depth chart at a specific position group due to player unavailability.”

13 News has reached out to both Kansas State and Arkansas State asking if any of the confirmed positive cases were in Manhattan for Saturday’s game between the Wildcats and Red Wolves. Neither sides have commented yet.

“We are obviously disappointed for the student-athletes participating from both schools, as well as both coaching staffs and fan bases,” said Arkansas State Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir.

Arkansas State’s upcoming game was against Central Arkansas. It has been postponed to October 10.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ: Jackson Heights 41, ACCHS 6

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
In their season opener, Jackson Heights beat ACCHS 41-6.

Sports

KPZ: Jackson Heights 41, ACCHS 6

Updated: 17 hours ago
Jackson Heights wins their season opener 41-6 over ACCHS.

Latest News

Sports

ESU athletes return to practices

Updated: 22 hours ago
After a practices for halted due to COVID-19, Emporia State University has restarted all intercollegiate athletics activities.

Sports

Jayhawks lose rematch against Coastal Carolina, 38-23

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:51 AM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their home opener against Coastal Carolina, losing 38-23.

Sports

K-State’s Jones shares update after being hospitalized after hit

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers and Marleah Campbell
K-State safety Wayne Jones was taken to a hospital after taking a big hit during the Wildcats loss against Arkansas State.

Sports

Kansas State upset 35-31 by Arkansas State in season opener

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas State drops their season opening game 35-31 against Arkansas State.

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ: St. Marys 46, Horton 8

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
KPZ: St. Marys 46, Horton 8

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ: Perry-Lecompton 21, Hiawatha 0

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
KPZ: Perry-Lecompton 21, Hiawatha 0