Advocate for Tamiko Mitchell calls of release of body cam footage, city says it’s still under investigation

By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advocates for a woman who says a Topeka police officer used excessive force when arresting her, want to know why body cam video of the incident has not yet been publicly released.

Tamiko Mitchell previously spoke exclusively to 13 NEWS about the August 23rd arrest.

Mitchell says she was pulled over for traffic violations, and the officer slammed her to the ground. Mitchell suffered a fractured nose and eye injuries from the incident.

Pastor Gregory Bland Jr. issued a statement on Tuesday, saying the Topeka Police Department has had more than three weeks to complete their investigation, and is calling it to be made public.

Bland says releasing the video will not change what it shows and the body cam footage should be released to the public for transparency.

“We’re asking the police to release the footage to the public for total transparency. One thing the police department keeps telling us is they’re a transparent department. We want to uphold them to that statement and to those standards," Bland said.

"We were initially told the internal investigation takes between 1 and 1 and half weeks. Her legal team still has not been able to review these items in order for them to prepare the best defense for her. This ultimately hinders the whole process in which the legal system is based upon,” Bland continued.

A 13 NEWS open records request for the video has, so far, been because it’s “subject to ongoing proceedings.”

Police Chief Bill Cochran has previously said the officer felt Mitchell was resisting arrest and, while taking her to the ground, they went off a curb.

13 NEWS reached out to the City of Topeka on Tuesday for an update and the city said the independent police auditor continues his investigation, and the city manager will make the report public once it’s complete.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

