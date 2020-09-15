5th st. closes in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 5th St. in Topeka will be closing for a Kansas Gas Service project.

The City of Topeka says Kansas Gas Service will need to fully close 5th St. in order to finish its current project.

According to the City, 5th St. will close on Tuesday between Tyler and Polk. It said there will be signage at Clay St. to alert drivers to use the signal at Clay and 6th St.

The City said Kansas Gas hopes to have the road back open in a few days.

