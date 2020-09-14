Woman hospitalized after crash off I-70 in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to a local hospital Monday morning after the car she was driving crashed off Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

The woman’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Kansas Highway Patrol officials said at the scene.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-70, just east of the S.W. MacVicar on-ramp.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials said the woman swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle when she lost control of her car, a four-door Acura, which then hit the Jersey barrier dividing east- and westbound traffic on I-70.

After striking the concrete barrier, the car then veered across both left and right lanes of eastbound I-70 before it left the roadway and traveled down a steep, grassy slope.

The car ended up on its passenger side.

The woman driving the car was alone in the vehicle, Kansas Highway Patrol officials said. The woman was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

