Wichita State to rename building for Sen. Jerry Moran

The Jerry Moran Center is a 20,000-square-foot facility on WSU’s Innovation Campus.(Wichita State University)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University’s Advanced Center for Virtual Engineering and Testing will soon have a new name. The building will be named after Sen. Jerry Moran with a dedication ceremony planned this fall.

“The building’s renaming is a tribute to Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran’s commitment to provide vital resources and connections that help Wichita State offer impactful student experiences to drive prosperity for the city, region and state,” said the university.

The Jerry Moran Center is a 20,000-square-foot facility on WSU’s Innovation Campus. The building houses Crash Dynamics, Building Block, Virtual Engineering and Flight Test Labs, part of the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR). AVET supports virtual and physical crash dynamics testing capabilities for the aviation and transportation industries. Wichita State students also gain applied learning experiences in an industry-based setting.

“Through the dedication of the Jerry Moran Center for Advanced Virtual Engineering and Testing, Wichita State recognizes Sen. Moran’s focus on Kansans, the advancement of our nation’s defense and the future learning research,” the university said.

