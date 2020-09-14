Water main break on Monday closes west Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break left in a large hole in an off-street parking area early Monday in the Westboro area of Topeka.

The break was reported around 5 a.m. at the southwest corner of S.W. Huntoon and Oakley, just east of the Porterfield’s flower shop.

Topeka public works crews were on the scene making repairs before 7 a.m.

The 1200 block of S.W. Oakley just south of Huntoon was covered in mud as of 8 a.m. as a machine pumped water out of the large hole in the parking area, located along the east edge of Porterfield’s.

The break resulted in S.W. Oakley being closed between S.W. Pembroke Lane on the south and S.W. Huntoon on the north.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the street would be closed.

