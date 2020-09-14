Advertisement

Tuesday event to mark 5-year anniversary of March on Emporia

A Tuesday event will mark the five-year anniversary of the March on Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. This photo shows the first of two March on Emporia events that took place In September 2015.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event this week will mark the five-year anniversary of the March on Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

The event, which is to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday outside Emporia State University’s William Allen White Library, is being sponsored by Emporia Community Action.

According to KVOE, the original march was one of two held in the fall of 2015 after the discovery of a racial epithet on a notebook in the Emporia State University School of Library and Information Management.

An ongoing dispute between former university employees Angelica and Melvin Hale and Emporia State University followed.

Event spokeswoman Emily Velazquez Agaton told KVOE that the goal of Tuesday’s march is to point out the existence of institutional racism and discuss possible solutions.

KVOE says the Hales have been involved in two separate $10 million lawsuits against Emporia State University since the racial epithet was found in 2015.

Melvin Hale’s lawsuit was eventually dismissed, but Angelica Hale recently was awarded more than $64,000 in back pay, benefits and prejudgment interest as part of her case.

For more information, visit the Emporia Community Action Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

