Shawnee Co. Sheriff launches special campaign to search for impaired drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There will be more Shawnee County Sheriff Deputies on the streets through September watching for impaired drivers.

The campaign is part of the Driving and Deterrence Program sponsored by Kansas Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“There will be an increased presence of patrol vehicles conducting traffic enforcement with the overall goal of deterring and arresting impaired drivers,” the Sheriff Office said in a news release.

The Sheriff Office says impaired driving continues to be an issue in communities across the nation.

“In Shawnee County, we have committed ourselves to doing our part to help educate our motoring public to the dangers associated with impaired driving. We ask our citizens and visitors to abstain from driving impaired and to report dangerous drivers while they are out and about,” the release continued.

