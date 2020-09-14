Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commission approves Election Office’s plans to handle mail-in ballots

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With less than two months to Election Day, Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell reported that about 15 thousand advance ballots by mail have already been requested by Shawnee Co. voters.

For reference, close to 20 thousand ballots were requested for the August primaries and in a typical general election, the total number of advance ballots requests ranges from 10 to 15 thousand applications.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shape what casting a vote will look like, the Shawnee Co. Election Office has been making preparations to handle a large influx of requests of advance ballots by mail, which Howell projects could near 30,000.

At their meeting Monday, Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously approved for the Office to use $85,785 from the Coronavirus Response Fund/SPARK to purchase mail handling equipment Howell said is essential to process and ship the advance ballots, which is usually done by hand.

“We have had to upgrade our ability to process and to get those ready to go it takes quite a bit of time to make sure that every person is getting the exact ballot they’re supposed to get,” Howell said.

The equipment includes heavy duty printers, folders, inserters and mail openers, all similar to the system Sedgwick County uses.

Howell said people should feel comfortable voting in Shawnee County.

“We track every ballot that we send out so if we’re sending out a ballot in the mail we know that we’ve only sent out one and we know that we should only be receiving one back so there are a lot of steps in the process that we use to make sure that we’re only allowing one vote to be cast,” he said.

“Additionally, election workers there are Republicans and Democrats at every place across the county on election day so additionally for mail-in ballots we also match signatures to make sure it’s a match internally.”

Commissioners also approved for the Election Office to spend $55 thousand  from the Coronavirus Relief Fund on postcards to send to each of the county’s nearly 105 thousand registered voters that clearly explains the three methods they have to cast a vote: through an advance ballot by mail, early voting at the Election Office and in-person at one’s polling place on Election Day.

Howell said it’s an attempt to clear up confusion caused by some mailers sent from interest groups.

“There are other people filling out requests for ballot forms, application forms they do have our address on the envelope, so I think people assume unfortunately on occasion that that comes from us,” he said.

Howell noted the Election Office has not mailed out any information on advance ballots by mail for the general election at this time.

The office will also launch a new website for people to find out where they are at in the voting process.

“We think it’s important for people to know how to keep track of where you can vote, different methods to vote, are you registered on time, where’s my ballot in the process if I requested one .”

The postcards are expected to be mailed out the week of September 21, which is also when the website is expected to launch.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

School districts expenses increase amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Kansas school districts are seeing expenses add up, as they work to educate students safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

School districts expenses are increasing amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Shawnee Co. Commission approves Election Office’s plans to handle mail-in ballots

Updated: 28 minutes ago
With less than two months to Election Day, Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell reported that about 15 thousand advance ballots by mail have already been requested by Shawnee Co. voters.

News

Kansas Supreme Court hears case involving Heartland Park ownership

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Isaac French
Jayhawk Racing Properties claimed the city breached its contract, by not following through on an agreement to buy the heartland park property, and take on the organization’s debt.

Latest News

Sports

ESU athletes return to practices

Updated: 1 hour ago
After a practices for halted due to COVID-19, Emporia State University has restarted all intercollegiate athletics activities.

News

2 new deaths reported in Riley Co. associated with COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Riley County Health Department is reporting two new deaths associated with an outbreak at an assisted living center in Manhattan.

News

Health official concerned about crowded parties at Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Video of a large house party near the University of Kansas campus over the weekend prompted a Douglas County health official to urge people to be responsible during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Gov. Kelly pushes flu shot amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Gov. Laura Kelly said Monday Kansans should get a flu shot as the flu season approaches.

State

Wichita State to rename building for Sen. Jerry Moran

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita State University’s Advanced Center for Virtual Engineering and Testing will soon have a new name.

News

Kansas reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
KDHE reported 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total to 49,899 cases in all 105 counties.