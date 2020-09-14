Advertisement

School districts expenses increase amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas school districts are seeing expenses add up, as they work to educate students safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the Kansas State Board of Education and the Kansas Association of School Boards say school districts are spending more money on health and safety issues then ever before.

District 4 State Board of Education member Ann Mah says Shawnee County School Districts have additional expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whether they are full time in person, hybrid, or remote have extra costs that they’ve never had to deal with before,” Mah explained. “A lot of them are hiring more nurses, they’re hiring people who can do tracing."

"Say, the micro-schooling that 501 has talked about,where there trying to break their classes in groups of 15, that means you have to have twice as many teachers, that’s a huge expense, or you have to provide internet at home for every student, so no matter which way you go, your going to have additional expenses,” Mah said.

The Kansas Association of School Boards say the pandemic is forcing many districts to shift dollars, and focus from other areas.

“Districts were expecting to kind of be able to put those dollars into more specialized positions,” Associate Director of KASB, Mark Tallman added. “Those dollars would largely go to hiring new staff in areas, it might be early childhood program, it might be trying to reduce class sizes, it might be more counselors and social workers.”

Mah agreed that school districts expenses could generate to other areas, “they would be trying to make some school improvements, trying to do more project based learning. We would be moving ahead with a lot of redesigned ideas.”

SPARK grants, from the cares act, are helping. The five Shawnee County school districts received a total of seven million dollars.

USD 345 seaman is using its money for online resources and a new food program.

“Particularly in Topeka, where more than 70 percent of your students are on free and reduced lunch, that’s a huge expense, but we just have to do it because even though learning may be remote it has to be equitable,” Mah said.

Both Mah and Tallman expect the needs to continue throughout the school year.

“We’re probably going to see the districts ending up spending more than they thought they were going to, because your wanting to do more distancing either having some additional space requirements or additional staffing to come in place,” Tallman emphasized.

“Budgets are going to be an issue at least this year and next year as well. It’s just not going to be enough, there going to need more money,” Mah added.

USD 501 Topeka told 13 News its budget has been impacted because of COVID-19, but so far, they have not had to make any major cuts.

