Advertisement

One injured in three-vehicle crash Monday morning near Berryton

One person was transported to a local hospital following a three-vehicle, rollover crash Monday morning at S.E. 53rd and Berryton Road in southeastern Shawnee County, officials said.
One person was transported to a local hospital following a three-vehicle, rollover crash Monday morning at S.E. 53rd and Berryton Road in southeastern Shawnee County, officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a three-vehicle, rollover crash Monday morning in southeastern Shawnee County, officials said.

The crash was reported at 8:26 a.m. at S.E. 53rd and Berryton Road, said Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Abigail Christian.

The crash occurred when a white Chevrolet pickup truck that was northbound on S.E. Berryton Road collided with a westbound silver Acura passenger car.

Christian said the collision occurred after the Acura failed to yield right of way to the pickup truck at a stop sign.

After the collision, the pickup truck spun around, rolled onto its top and struck a maroon Ford passenger car that was southbound on Berryton Road.

The pickup truck came to rest on its top just north of S.E. 53rd Street in the middle of the roadway.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital byb American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not considered life-threatening, Christian said.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman hospitalized after crash off I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: moments ago
|
A woman was transported to a local hospital Monday morning after a one-vehicle crash off eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

News

Woman hospitalized after crash off I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A woman was transported to a local hospital Monday morning after the car she was driving crashed off Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

News

Harvest time means more big machinery on the roads

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Brown County Sheriff is sending out a warning to drivers: “use extra caution when driving and allow plenty of space between you and farm equipment.”

News

Local churches provide back-to-school supplies for Topeka students

Updated: 40 minutes ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

Latest News

News

Our Lady of Guadalupe church hold its Fiesta burrito and tamale sale

Updated: 43 minutes ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

News

A clean-up project improves Historic Old Town neighborhood alleyways

Updated: 45 minutes ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

News

Team Blake Foundation hosts 5th annual golf tournament

Updated: 50 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Topeka street closed after water main break Monday morning

Updated: 56 minutes ago
A water main break closed S.W. Oakley on Monday morning just south of S.W. Huntoon in west Topeka.

News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff launches special campaign to search for impaired drivers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
There will be more Shawnee County Sheriff Deputies on the streets through September watching for impaired drivers.

News

Deer shot by teen may set new Kansas record for size

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A 14-year-old Kansas girl may have set a new deer hunting record in the state with a buck she killed this month.