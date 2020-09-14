One injured in three-vehicle crash Monday morning near Berryton

BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a three-vehicle, rollover crash Monday morning in southeastern Shawnee County, officials said.

The crash was reported at 8:26 a.m. at S.E. 53rd and Berryton Road, said Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Abigail Christian.

The crash occurred when a white Chevrolet pickup truck that was northbound on S.E. Berryton Road collided with a westbound silver Acura passenger car.

Christian said the collision occurred after the Acura failed to yield right of way to the pickup truck at a stop sign.

After the collision, the pickup truck spun around, rolled onto its top and struck a maroon Ford passenger car that was southbound on Berryton Road.

The pickup truck came to rest on its top just north of S.E. 53rd Street in the middle of the roadway.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital byb American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not considered life-threatening, Christian said.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

