Monday forecast: A quiet week ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A typical fall like forecast is expected for the upcoming week with cool nights and warm afternoons. Low-mid 80s for highs and lows in the mid 50s to low 60s at least through Thursday. Once we get toward Friday through the weekend the models still show a slight difference in temperatures. One model brings a slightly cooler air mass which may keep highs closer to 70° vs 80°. Right now leaning more toward the warmer computer model but don’t be surprised if we have to lower the forecast highs, regardless expecting it to stay dry.

The next best chance for rain likely won’t be until Sunday night into Monday and may continue in some parts of northeast Kansas next Tuesday into Tuesday night but rainfall totals aren’t impressive so expect to remain dry or get very little rain for the next 8 to 10 days.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the 50s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Temperatures remain in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday before cooling down in the 70s to end the week keeping in mind with the difference in the computer models, it’s still unknown whether it’s closer to the upper 70s to end the week or more in the low 70s.

Taking Action:

Patchy dense fog will continue to be a hazard to monitor the next couple mornings otherwise stay updated on the forecast including the temperature forecast for Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.