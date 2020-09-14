Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court hears case involving Heartland Park ownership

(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court heard arguments Monday, in the City of Topeka’s appeal over a lawsuit From Jayhawk Racing Properties.

Jayhawk Racing Properties claimed the city breached its contract, by not following through on an agreement to buy the heartland park property, and take on the organization’s debt.

The District Court previously dismissed the lawsuit but the Court of Appeals reversed the decision.

The Supreme Court will decide if the city can be held to a contractual agreement to issue sales tax revenue (STAR) bonds to finance the property.

“There is no reasonable basis that these bonds couldn’t have been issued, when we talk about a political issue it’s just that the city changed its mind. The city under paragraph eight didn’t maintain the right to just change its mind, the city had an obligation to go forward, to do all it could reasonably, commercially reasonably to issue those bonds.” said Wes Wathers who was representing Jayhawks Racing Properties.

“The good faith duty can apply to those sort of administrative steps the city has to take but it can’t apply to the ultimate decision to issue those bonds because as we fully briefed and as the court is aware, the district court correctly held the issuance of the bonds is a governmental function and the city has to maintain full and absolute discretion over that final act and decision.” said Catherine Logan who represented the city of Topeka.

The court is not expected to issue its decision for several weeks.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shawnee Co. Commission approves Election Office’s plans to handle mail-in ballots

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
With less than two months to Election Day, Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell reported that about 15 thousand advance ballots by mail have already been requested by Shawnee Co. voters.

News

School districts expenses are increasing amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Shawnee Co. Commission approves Election Office’s plans to handle mail-in ballots

Updated: 27 minutes ago
With less than two months to Election Day, Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell reported that about 15 thousand advance ballots by mail have already been requested by Shawnee Co. voters.

Sports

ESU athletes return to practices

Updated: 1 hour ago
After a practices for halted due to COVID-19, Emporia State University has restarted all intercollegiate athletics activities.

Latest News

News

2 new deaths reported in Riley Co. associated with COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Riley County Health Department is reporting two new deaths associated with an outbreak at an assisted living center in Manhattan.

News

Health official concerned about crowded parties at Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Video of a large house party near the University of Kansas campus over the weekend prompted a Douglas County health official to urge people to be responsible during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Gov. Kelly pushes flu shot amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Gov. Laura Kelly said Monday Kansans should get a flu shot as the flu season approaches.

State

Wichita State to rename building for Sen. Jerry Moran

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita State University’s Advanced Center for Virtual Engineering and Testing will soon have a new name.

News

Kansas reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
KDHE reported 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total to 49,899 cases in all 105 counties.

News

Woman hospitalized after crash off I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
A woman was transported to a local hospital Monday morning after a one-vehicle crash off eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.