Kansas reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total to 49,899 cases in all 105 counties. There were also 23 new deaths, bringing that total to 534.

The state reported 35 new hospitalizations. To date, there have been 2,572 hospitalizations, 703 ICU admissions and 221 mechanical ventilations related to COVID-19. Of the who have been hospitalized, 1,887 have been discharged.

A look at the school gating metrics map shows most of south-central Kansas with a 5.1-9.9% percent positivity. Sedgwick County reports a 7.37% positive rate for the past two weeks, Aug. 30 to Sept. 12. School districts across the state use these numbers to determine how learning should proceed. According to the provided information, a majority of Kansas schools require masks for students (82.76%) and staff (90.93%).

Currently, there are 558 clusters active clusters in Kansas accounting for 11,253, 611 hospitalizations and 312 deaths. The clusters include schools, colleges and sporting events. Longterm healthcare facilities, the Kansas Department of Corrections and meat packing plants make up the largest numbers of cluster cases.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. to give an update regarding COVID-19 in Kansas.

