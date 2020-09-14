Advertisement

Health official concerned about crowded parties at Kansas

Students returned to K-U's campus for the first day of class, they were welcomed by new university policies aimed at preventing spread of covid-19.
Students returned to K-U's campus for the first day of class, they were welcomed by new university policies aimed at preventing spread of covid-19.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Video of a large house party near the University of Kansas campus over the weekend prompted a Douglas County health official to urge people to be responsible during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is the responsibility of every individual to be smart and safe thereby protecting others from COVID,” said Dan Patridge, director of Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. “The spread of COVID will be slowed not by orders but by all of us doing our part.”

Patridge was reacting to a video posted Saturday by Ward Lyles, an associate professor in the School of Public Affairs and Administration, which showed a crowded party near the Kansas campus where few people were wearing masks or social distancing.

Lyles said he also observed two “massive” parties on Alabama and Kentucky streets, The Kansas City Star reported.

Health officials issued an emergency order earlier this month that in part banned mass gatherings of more than 45 individuals in Lawrence.

On Monday, Kansas health officials reported 1,513 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, for a total of 49,899 across the state. Kansas also had 23 new deaths, raising that number to 534 since the pandemic began.

