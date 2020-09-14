Harvest time means more big machinery on the roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff is sending out a warning to drivers: “use extra caution when driving and allow plenty of space between you and farm equipment.”

The warning comes as harvest time begins.

“A lot of the farm machinery takes up much of the roadway, especially on rural country roads,” says Sheriff John Merchant.

If you do approach farm machinery they will be going much slower than usual traffic, prompting many drivers to pass them.

“Make sure you are aware of your surroundings especially when cresting hills, not knowing what is on the other side. Many accidents happen in the early morning or later afternoon hours when the sun is just rising or setting, causing blind spots,” says Merchant.

The Sheriff talked to many farmers who told him the harvest will be very good this year meaning more grain trucks will hit the roads. He warns that drivers should be ready for those trucks to enter the roadway at unusual spots, so make sure you pay attention to the road and avoid any distractions.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.