Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to hold weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m.

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly will be holding her weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m. Monday.

The news conference comes after a contentious State Finance Council meeting to extend the Emergency Disaster Declaration on Friday.

You can watch the news conference below:

If you are not able to view the video player, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Smith
KDHE reported 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total to 49,899 cases in all 105 counties.

News

Woman hospitalized after crash off I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A woman was transported to a local hospital Monday morning after a one-vehicle crash off eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

News

Woman hospitalized after rollover crash off I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A woman was transported to a local hospital Monday morning after the car she was driving crashed off Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

News

One injured in three-vehicle crash Monday morning near Berryton

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
One person was transported to a local hospital following a three-vehicle, rollover crash Monday morning at S.E. 53rd and Berryton Road in southeastern Shawnee County, officials said.

Latest News

News

Harvest time means more big machinery on the roads

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Brown County Sheriff is sending out a warning to drivers: “use extra caution when driving and allow plenty of space between you and farm equipment.”

News

Local churches provide back-to-school supplies for Topeka students

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

News

Our Lady of Guadalupe church hold its Fiesta burrito and tamale sale

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

News

A clean-up project improves Historic Old Town neighborhood alleyways

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

News

Team Blake Foundation hosts 5th annual golf tournament

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Topeka street closed after water main break Monday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
A water main break closed S.W. Oakley on Monday morning just south of S.W. Huntoon in west Topeka.