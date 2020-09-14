Advertisement

ESU athletes return to practices

Three Emporia State student-athletes test positive for COVID-19
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a practices for halted due to COVID-19, Emporia State University has restarted all intercollegiate athletics activities.

All athletic activities at Emporia State, including practices, were suspended on September 2nd. This came after a cluster of five cases were found in connection to the ESU baseball team.

By Monday, all sports were allowed to return to practices. Some had been permitted to start on Saturday.

“I appreciate that our student-athletes are committed to their own health and safety as well as the rest of our campus,” said ESU President Allison D. Garrett. “The coaches, trainers and everyone in our Athletic Department worked hard to bring practices and other activities back for our athletes.”

Student-athletes will still have to complete a daily, 11-point self-assessment. Any student-athlete that tests positive will first need to be released by public health and then be cleared by the team physician before participating in any type of workout.

