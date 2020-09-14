Advertisement

Cruz urges Department of Justice to investigate Netflix film ‘Cuties’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the State Department's 2021 budget on Capitol Hill Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the State Department's 2021 budget on Capitol Hill Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington(Greg Nash | Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix over the film “Cuties.”

Cruz wants the department to examine whether Netflix or the filmmakers broke federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography.

The senator detailed his concerns in a letter to Attorney General William Barr.

“The film routinely fetishizes and sexualizes these pre-adolescent girls as they perform dances simulating sexual conduct in revealing clothing, including at least one scene with partial child nudity,” Cruz wrote. “These scenes in and of themselves are harmful.”

The Netflix film has received criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, blasted the film on Twitter, calling it “child porn.”

A Netflix spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Variety that “'Cuties' is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman hospitalized after crash off I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: moments ago
|
A woman was transported to a local hospital Monday morning after a one-vehicle crash off eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

National

Astronomers see possible hints of life in Venus’s clouds

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By SETH BORENSTEIN
Two telescopes in Hawaii and Chile spotted in the thick Venutian clouds the chemical signature of phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth is only associated with life, according to a study in Monday’s journal Nature Astronomy.

News

Woman hospitalized after crash off I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A woman was transported to a local hospital Monday morning after the car she was driving crashed off Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

News

One injured in three-vehicle crash Monday morning near Berryton

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
One person was transported to a local hospital following a three-vehicle, rollover crash Monday morning at S.E. 53rd and Berryton Road in southeastern Shawnee County, officials said.

National

Massive ‘corpse flower’ causes stink, draws crowd in Calif.

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KOVR staff
It may look like something from the movie “Little Shop of Horrors,” but this 6-foot-7-inch Titan Arum, commonly known as the corpse flower, is real and lives up to its name.

Latest News

News

Harvest time means more big machinery on the roads

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Brown County Sheriff is sending out a warning to drivers: “use extra caution when driving and allow plenty of space between you and farm equipment.”

National

Massive 'corpse flower' causes stink, attracts crowd in Calif.

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
The Titan Arum, commonly known as the corpse flower, is causing a stink in Roseville.

National

Dismay as huge chunk of Greenland’s ice cap breaks off

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An enormous chunk of Greenland’s ice cap has broken off in the far northeastern Arctic, a development that scientists say is evidence of rapid climate change.

News

Local churches provide back-to-school supplies for Topeka students

Updated: 40 minutes ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

National

Big Ten vote expected on restarting football

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Leaders of the member universities met over the weekend to discuss health and safety.

News

Our Lady of Guadalupe church hold its Fiesta burrito and tamale sale

Updated: 43 minutes ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition