Advertisement

Bread of Life Ministry helps feed Ripley Park neighborhood

Members of Bread of Life Ministry packing food on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Members of Bread of Life Ministry packing food on Sunday, September 13, 2020.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of Bread of Life Ministry joined forces Sunday to pack hot meals and groceries for residents of the Ripley Park neighborhood.

Members have been packing hot foods like chicken and hot dogs as well as meals for the week almost every Sunday for the last three years.

On the third Saturday of each month, they partner with Harvester’s for a food drive.

Aaron Cervantez, Bread of Life Ministry’s Vice President, said helping others is a natural instinct.

“It’s simple, Jesus told us to go out and take care of the least of these and that’s the reason why we do it to show the love of Jesus.”

Sunday’s packing took place in a building that used to house a church, Cervantez said the ministry takes it as a sign to try to build one at that location.

Those wishing to get involved with the ministry can find more information can find out more here.

Bread of Life does not pack meals on the first Sunday of the month.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

First Baptist Church celebrates the 100th birthday of Junior Elder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Loved ones gathered at First Baptist Church Sunday for a socially distant celebration to honor Junior Elder on his 100th birthday.

News

Junior Elder celebrates his 100th birthday

Updated: 1 hours ago
At a socially distant party for a century, loved ones gathered for the 100th birthday of Junior Elder.

Local

Team Blake Foundation hosts 5th annual golf tournament

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
The Team Blake Foundation honors Blake Cazier hosting their annual golf tournament on Sunday.

Sports

Jayhawks lose rematch against Coastal Carolina, 38-23

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their home opener against Coastal Carolina, losing 38-23.

Latest News

Local

StoryWalk Downtown brings families together with exercise and reading

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Are you searching for a way to spend time with your kids while participating in a free activity? The Manhattan Public Library has launched StoryWalk Downtown, co-sponsored by Downtown Manhattan Inc.

News

Sunflower Slide horse competition welcomes para reigning

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
The Sunflower Slide included para- reigning, which allows riders with disabilities to compete along side everyone else.

News

Sunflower Slide horse competition welcomes para reigning

Updated: 21 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

K-State looks at safety of hemp as cattle feed

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University is among the first to research and analyze the safety of industrial hemp being used as cattle feed.

News

Fall 2020 Hallmark Symposium brings guests to KU

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas School of Architecture and Design has announced its Fall 2020 Hallmark Symposium Lecture Series lineup.

News

Car show benefiting Wounded Warriors

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The 13th annual Laird Noller Ford Car Show is having their proceeds go towards benefiting the Wounded Warriors Family Support Foundation and the Festival of Trees.