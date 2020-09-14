Bread of Life Ministry helps feed Ripley Park neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of Bread of Life Ministry joined forces Sunday to pack hot meals and groceries for residents of the Ripley Park neighborhood.

Members have been packing hot foods like chicken and hot dogs as well as meals for the week almost every Sunday for the last three years.

On the third Saturday of each month, they partner with Harvester’s for a food drive.

Aaron Cervantez, Bread of Life Ministry’s Vice President, said helping others is a natural instinct.

“It’s simple, Jesus told us to go out and take care of the least of these and that’s the reason why we do it to show the love of Jesus.”

Sunday’s packing took place in a building that used to house a church, Cervantez said the ministry takes it as a sign to try to build one at that location.

Those wishing to get involved with the ministry can find more information can find out more here.

Bread of Life does not pack meals on the first Sunday of the month.

